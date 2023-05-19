Double yellow weather alert extended in Valencian Community this Saturday, May 20

By Chris King • 19 May 2023 • 20:33
Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain.
Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com
According to the weather forecast today, Friday, May 19, from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the current instability in the Valencian Community is due to continue until the middle of next week.
Specifically, the experts predict that it could rain every day in different parts of the provinces of Valencia, Alicante, and Castellón, until next Wednesday 24.
19/05 11:30 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en C. Valenciana. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:30 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/8qVmJoUFoM https://t.co/E3pnk9boLG
— AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) May 19, 2023
The day is expected to start with slightly cloudy skies which could develop into cloudier skies during the afternoon in parts of the interior.
AEMET predicts showers accompanied by storms in the southern third and northern interior of the Valencian Community in the afternoon. It is not ruled out that they could spread to the rest of the territory in a more dispersed and occasional way.
A double yellow warning will be in place between midday and 10pm in the southern interior of Castellón and in the interior and southern coast of Alicante.
Heavy rainfall is expected which could produce up to 20 litres/m² in just one hour, accompanied by hail storms. Temperatures are unlikely to change though.
Sunday is expected to be the quietest day among the instability before the return of widespread rains. AEMET indicated that cloudy intervals are expected in the early and late hours of the day, developing into cloudy skies for the rest of the day.
Clouds could form in points of the regional interior from midday which may lead to occasional showers accompanied by storms. Temperatures are unlikely to change, except for an increase in the maximum in the northern interior of Castellón.
Bad weather is forecast to return on Monday, with cloudy skies throughout the Community. Showers accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.
These will be more abundant in areas of the regional interior and around the cape of La Nao. Minimum temperatures will increase slightly and maximum temperatures will decrease slightly.
On Tuesday 23, the skies will remain cloudy or overcast. It will be a day of rainfall which could become heavy with showers that may occasionally be accompanied by storms.
These will subside during the afternoon from the north to south of the region. A decrease in maximum temperatures is expected in inland areas.
