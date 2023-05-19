Half a century: China and Spain celebrate diplomatic relations with Madrid reception

By Betty Henderson • 19 May 2023 • 13:00

The Chinese Ambassador gave an interview on Chinese TV. Photo credit: Embajada de China en Espana (online)

Madrid played host to a momentous celebration of the lengthy friendship between Spain and China on Thursday, May 18.

China’s Embassy in Madrid was the setting for a special event marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The Embassy welcomed more than 500 guests, including dignitaries, cultural figures, and ambassadors from Spain, China and other countries.

The Chinese Ambassador to Spain, Wu Haitao, highlighted the deep bond between the two nations and the value of this connection. He stated that the relationship has been built on mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit, setting a solid foundation for strong bilateral relations.

Notable attendees including María Gloria Elizo, Third Vice President of the Congress, emphasised the growing trade, academic, cultural, and political exchanges between Spain and China. She stressed that both countries benefit from this relationship, which is built on respect and cooperation.

Pilar Cancela, Secretary of State for International Cooperation, spoke about Spain and China’s increasing collaboration in various areas, particularly in the economy and culture.

Francisco Blanco, Secretary General of Industry and SMEs, encouraged business interactions and highlighted Spain’s growing appeal as an investment destination for companies and investors from China.