Lifeguards on strike

By Glenn Wickman • 19 May 2023 • 14:20

Image by Denis Mironov/Shutterstock

PALMA lifeguards will go on an indefinite strike from Sunday (May 21).

As previously reported by the Euro Weekly News, the sector is up in arms over the fact that improvements to salaries and working conditions that were agreed last year have not yet been implemented.

Spokespeople for the Lifeguards Union have warned that the entire workforce – 45 workers during the low season and 60 during the high season – will walk out and leave the capital city’s beaches without coverage until the managing company, Emergencies Setmil, carries out the promised contract improvements.

The Palma lifeguards carried out two strikes last year to demand better working conditions, which resulted in a three-way agreement between the employees, the company and Palma Town Hall to boost the workforce, increase wages, improve infrastructures and bring the start of the season forward to the beginning of April this year.

But none of these promises has yet materialised, leaving the workers no option but to take industrial action.

Emergencies Setmil is accusing Palma council of not paying them enough to carry out the improvements, while the Town Hall insists that the new contract will be resolved in August.