Lifeguards on strike

By Glenn Wickman • 19 May 2023 • 14:20
Image by Denis Mironov/Shutterstock
PALMA lifeguards will go on an indefinite strike from Sunday (May 21).
As previously reported by the Euro Weekly News, the sector is up in arms over the fact that improvements to salaries and working conditions that were agreed last year have not yet been implemented.
Spokespeople for the Lifeguards Union have warned that the entire workforce – 45 workers during the low season and 60 during the high season – will walk out and leave the capital city’s beaches without coverage until the managing company, Emergencies Setmil, carries out the promised contract improvements.
The Palma lifeguards carried out two strikes last year to demand better working conditions, which resulted in a three-way agreement between the employees, the company and Palma Town Hall to boost the workforce, increase wages, improve infrastructures and bring the start of the season forward to the beginning of April this year.
But none of these promises has yet materialised, leaving the workers no option but to take industrial action.
Emergencies Setmil is accusing Palma council of not paying them enough to carry out the improvements, while the Town Hall insists that the new contract will be resolved in August.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.