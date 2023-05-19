New York earthquake SHOCKS residents

By John Ensor • 19 May 2023 • 10:50
Tremors: Rare earthquake felt by New Yorkers Credit: Shutterstock.com/Luciano Mortula - LGM
New Yorkers had a rude awakening this morning as a rare earthquake struck close to Manhattan.
In the early hours of Friday, May 19, a relatively small, earthquake measuring 2.2 magnitude shook residents in the lower Hudson Valley and parts of northeast New Jersey, according to NBC New York.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake struck at 1:53 a.m., at a depth of 9.8 kilometres, about a mile south of Hastings-on-Hudson in Westchester County.
Although this is a distance of around 16 miles away from New York City it is very possible that Manhattan residents would also have felt its effects.
Natalie Pasquarella, who works for NBC New York tweeted: ‘Not sure what that was! Never felt an earthquake before but – whew that was odd! Our house in NJ shook and heard a loud rumble. Kids slept right through it…’
The USGS advises that earthquakes below a Richter scale magnitude of 3 usually do not cause damage but are still felt by people. Thankfully there were no reports of casualties or damage.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.