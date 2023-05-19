By Julia Cameron • 19 May 2023 • 12:02

Rishi Sunak bans Russian diamonds. Credit: Rapax/Shutterstock.com

The prime minister is at the G7 summit in Japan where he and other G7 leaders are stepping up sanctions against Russia.

Rishi Sunak has today (19 May) announced a ban on Russian diamonds which was amongst a number of sanctions ratified by G7 leaders in Tokyo.

There will also be sanctions against the import of Russian-original copper, nickel and aluminium.

86 more individuals and companies are also set to face UK sanctions including a crackdown on companies who are involved in the theft and resale of Ukraine grain and also companies in energy and shipping.

Mr Rishi said that the sanctions imposed on Russia are having a “clear and progressive impact” in affecting Putin’s war effort and that all the leaders at the G7 talks were unified in their support for Ukraine in the face of the threat from Russia.

Sanctions are expected t be officially announced over the weekend. Meanwhile, although the leaders are all in agreement about Ukraine, the handling of China has proved more complicated.

The prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida has said he wants allies to give strong support over China and the risk of Beijing trying to invade Tawain.

While Joe Biden in the US has pledged support for Tawain, French president Emmanuel Macron has said Europe should be cautious and not “get caught up in crises that are not ours.”