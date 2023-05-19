Sea turtle campaign launched

By Glenn Wickman • 19 May 2023 • 14:15

Image by Isabelle Kuehn/Shutterstock

THE regional Environment department has launched the second edition of its awareness campaign to protect nesting sea turtles.

More specifically, the Govern and the Balearic Islands Fauna Recovery Consortium (COFIB) are calling on residents and visitors to call 112 if they spot nesting turtles on the beaches so that the experts can cordon off and protect the area to ensure the animals’ survival.

The COFIB reminds the public that it is vital not to disturb the turtles, to avoid noise and bright lights and to keep a distance.

A series of stickers will be handed out at beaches, tourist information points, council buildings, ports, yacht clubs, diving centres and tourist establishments.

The stickers include a QR code that leads to a video in several languages providing information on how to act in case of finding a sea turtle laying eggs, a nest, a trail or newborn turtles on the sand or arriving at the sea.

During the first edition of the campaign last year the video racked up more than 10,000 views.

The campaign began this week and will continue until October 15.