Summer water restrictions predicted

By Glenn Wickman • 19 May 2023 • 14:06

Image by Tonktiti/Shutterstock

THE regional government has warned that there could be water restrictions in Mallorca again this summer.

Councillor Miquel Mir last week visited the supply control centre in Son Pacs and announced that certain towns, even in coastal areas, may be forced to limit consumption.

However, Sr Mir added that this is more a forecast than an official statement, as it depends on the level of rainfall over the coming months.

However, the councillor pointed out that Mallorca, just like the rest of the Balearic Islands, is currently enduring the effects of climate change and that rain is becoming increasingly scarce.

Previous years have seen restrictions being enforced in a number of towns, a situation that Sr Mir believes could be repeated this year in areas previously unaffected by the limitations including coastal resorts, where the large influx of visitors leads to a spike in water consumption over the summer.

The decision to enforce restrictions for consumers falls to individual Town Halls and not the regional government.

Sr Mir highlighted the good work carried out by the Govern in recent years to reduce leaks in the public system to a mere 1.5 per cent.