By Julia Cameron • 19 May 2023 • 9:36

Weather - The rain finally comes to Malaga. Credit: aszak/Pixabay.com

After 73 dry days, the rain finally fell in Malaga yesterday (May 18).

The Junta de Andalucia’s rain gauge of the Hidrosur Network which is located in Santon Pitar in the Montes of Malaga registered almost 100 litres of water per hour in the last 12 hours.

However more rain and storms are expected and therefore Jesus Riesco, director of Malaga’s Meteorological Centre said the province would be on yellow alert from Thursday until around 10 pm.

Rain fell heavily in Velez Malaga and a storm surprised residents.

Malaga airport, Ronda and other areas of Malaga haven’t had rain since March and the rain continued to fall for the whole afternoon of Thursday 18th.

The water was welcome in Malaga’s treatment plants and reservoirs. 24 litres per hour fell at the Marbella treatment plant, 15 in the Atabal treatment plant, 22 in the Concepcion reservoir, 25 in La Araña and 40 in the Limonero reservoir.

The rain showers are expected to continue over the weekend and at the beginning of next week. Jesus Riesco confirmed that while the rainfall will increase the water in the reservoirs and improve the situation, it will not save the drought.