Arsenal hand third consecutive Premier League title to Man City after defeat at Nottingham Forest

By Chris King • 20 May 2023 • 20:59
Image of the Manchester City flag.
Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com
A 1-o defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest this afternoon, Saturday, May 20, saw Arsenal hand a third consecutive Premier League title to Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta’s side was in with a slim chance of taking the battle to the final day of the season but a single goal from Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to condemn the Gunners to a well-deserved second spot in the table.
As a consequence, City’s match with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow will serve as nothing more than an early celebration of a stunning third title in three seasons under Pep Guardiola.
With an FA Cup Final to come in June against their cross-city rivals Manchester United, and a Champions League Final lined up with Inter Milan, a historic treble is well within Guardiola’s sights.
The pressure of leading the title race for the majority of this season appears to have seriously affected the Arsenal players over the last few weeks as the prize came within their grasp.
They played out far too many draws though, culminating in defeat today at the City Ground by a team battling against relegation.
Forest played it calm in the first half and capitalised on a very rare mistake from the Gunners captain Martin Odegaard in the 19th minute. As the Danish international’s pass went astray, it was collected by Mogan Gibbs-White.
What appeared to be a failed pass from Gibbs-White suddenly ricocheted into the Arsenal net off Awoniyi’s boot after a sliding tackle from Gabriel to put the home side in front.
If Steve Cooper expected to face a late onslaught from the Gunners, he was in for a surprise. Arsenal offered very little by way of a threat and in the process handed the title to City on a silver platter.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
