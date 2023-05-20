By David Laycork • 20 May 2023 • 8:01

Boris and Carrie expecting third child together Credit: Number 10/ Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Ex-prime minister Boris Johnson, 54, and his partner Carrie Symonds, 35, are expecting their third child in a matter of weeks.

The couple are already parents to Wilfred and Romy – aged 3 and 1 respectively – and 8-months-pregnant Ms Symonds is said to be very excited but exhausted to welcome their third into the world very soon.

Wilfred is also apparently very excited about his soon-to-arrive sibling, but young Romy remains largely oblivious.

Boris‘s third child with Carrie means that it will be at least the eighth and possibly the ninth child for the controversial former prime minister, who was pushed by advisors to lift the two-child benefit limit, set by David Cameron.

Some – like QPR Boris Loyalist – are celebrating on Twitter saying: “ Many congratulations to @BorisJohnson & @carrielbjohnson on the news Carrie is expecting baby No/ 3 – brilliant news *Have a great evening and weekend everyone #BringBackBoris #BringBackCarrie Carrie & Boris”.

Meanwhile, others have shown a less celebratory mood over the news, with many suggesting that the choice to announce the baby at this late stage in the pregnancy will coincide with the release of the results of the Partygate enquiry.

A decidedly unimpressed Dave Lawrence said on Twitter: “News that no-one really wants to know Johnson is having yet another baby in a few weeks. Assume timing meant to coincide with end of #Partygate investigation but they got their dates wrong #ToriesOut316 #SunakOut207 #GeneralElectionNow #Sunackered“.

Mr Johnson, when questioned by NBC’s Today Show in the US back in 2021 when he was still Prime Minister, admitted to having six children around the time of the birth of his second with Carrie.

With Boris always seeming to be looking for his return to frontline politics, he may hope that the news of child number three with Ms Symonds will smooth some ruffled feathers, especially as we await the Partygate enquiry outcome.