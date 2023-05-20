BREAKING: Horror plane crash in Swiss mountains leaves multiple victims dead

By Chris King • 20 May 2023 • 17:39
Credit: EWN
An aircraft crashed in the mountain region of Neuchatel in Switzerland this morning, Saturday, May 20.
Multiple victims are believed to have lost their lives in the horror crash that reportedly occurred at around 10:20am local time, according to the Swiss broadcaster RTN, and reported by Reuters.
The plane is said to have crashed in a remote location around 1,000 metres above sea level which made it initially very difficult for the emergency services to access.
First responders are currently at the crash site, which has subsequently been cordoned off. An investigation in the circumstances surrounding the accident has reportedly been launched.
No official cause has been given for the accident. According to dailystar.co.uk, a local police spokesperson said that before the news can be released they must first inform the families of the victims.
Confirmation of the crash site has not been given but local news outlets pointed to a location in the Les Points-de-Marlet mountain region, not far from the border with France.
The aircraft is thought to have been a privately-owned tourist plane but again, no further information has been released.
