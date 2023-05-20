Commander-in-chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces said to be in critical condition after being wounded

By Chris King • 20 May 2023 • 20:12

Image of Valery Zaluzhny, Commander of the Ukrainian forces. Credit: Wikipedia - By Mil.gov.ua, CC BY 4.0,

Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is reportedly in critical condition after being wounded.



The suspected state of health of the senior Ukrainian military figure was announced by the Russian war correspondent Andrei Rudenko on his Telegram channel today, Saturday, May 20.

He posted: “Rumors continue to circulate around the sudden disappearance of Valery Zaluzhny, the head of the AFU.

As a media personality, Zaluzhny was constantly in the lenses of the Ukrainian and Western media. He is second only to Zelensky in the intensity of his TV appearances”.

“However, since May 8 no one has seen Zaluzhny. General Naev is present at all the events which require the personal participation of the Commander-in-Chief”.

“Even at the regular meeting of the heads of the military departments in Ramstein, where the critical issues of the supply of weapons and ammunition necessary for the upcoming counterattack were discussed for Ukraine, Zaluzhny did not participate even in the online format”.

“According to our source in the AFU leadership, General Zaluzhny is alive but is in critical condition at the main military clinical hospital, where the fight for his life continues, including the participation of foreign specialists”.

“On May 8, Zaluzhny was seriously wounded while at one of the control points of the Eastern grouping of the AFU in the Dnipropetrovsk region when he was checking the readiness of formations and units for a counterattack”.

“During a missile strike on military infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, this control point was struck by a precise hit from a Russian cruise missile. As a result, a large number of high-ranking Ukrainian military officials, including General Zaluzhny, were killed and wounded”.

“Information about Zaluzhny’s wounding was indirectly confirmed by the fact that on May 10 his wife, Olena, was seen driving from Novogospitalna Street to a Kyiv military hospital, where she spent more than four hours”.

“To prevent panic among the AFU leadership and Ukrainian servicemen, information about Zaluzhny’s serious injury and critical health condition is being withheld. The Ukrainian special services were tasked with demonstrating Zaluzhny’s activity in every way possible while the fight for his life was going on”.

“Hence the appearance in the media of all sorts of ‘useless’ interviews supposedly recorded recently or photos from the holiday of the Commander-in-Chief in Cyprus”.

“You will agree that this is not a very good time to rest when preparations for the coming counteroffensive are in full swing. And the loss of Bakhmut is not a good situation either”.