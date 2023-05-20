Huge €137,000 payout for man in Mallorca after botched vasectomy

By John Ensor • 20 May 2023 • 9:13

Compensation for failed op. Credit: Travelpix/Shutterstock com

Following a vasectomy, a man got his wife pregnant a year later, leading authorities to order a hefty payout.

It was reported on Friday, May 19 that a doctor in, Palma, Mallorca and an insurance company have been ordered to pay €137,628.46, for a failed, writes Ultima Hora.

In March 2018, a couple decided that they no longer wanted to have any more children following the birth of their second child. The next month, the father went to a doctor in Palma and paid €400 for a bilateral vasectomy.

A test performed three months was later confirmed by the doctor that the couple were okay to stop using contraception.

In November 2019, the complainant’s wife ‘suffered episodes of nausea similar to those she had suffered during her previous pregnancies.’ The woman took two pregnancy tests which confirmed that she was indeed with child.

At the hearing, the court was told that the news, ‘caused a tremendous emotional impact on the marriage and the family, and the relationship was resented and distanced, as the whole family was in the belief that the head of the family was sterile.’

In order to clear up any doubts, the man then visited a clinic in Palma in December 2019, which confirmed that his semen samples were absolutely normal.

When confronted with the evidence a month later, the doctor who had performed the vasectomy apologised and responded, ‘This is what insurance is for,’ and offered to perform the operation again ‘free of charge,’ which the man refused.

Following the birth of the couple’s daughter that Summer, the and the little girl went to a diagnostic centre in Camí dels Reis to undergo paternity tests, which gave a positive result of 99.9 per cent.

It has been calculated that the cost of raising a child is anywhere between €110,000 and €200,000. The judge ruled in favour of the plaintiff and ordered the doctor and the insurance company to pay a total of €137,628.46 in compensation for the failed vasectomy.