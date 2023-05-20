Investigation into fatal Manchester dog attack takes sinister twist

By John Ensor • 20 May 2023 • 16:13

As police examine Thursday’s shocking fatal dog attack in Manchester, what seemed like a tragic but straightforward investigation has uncovered new sinister evidence.

Police have revealed today, May 20, that, as part of their investigation into the tragedy, a total of 15 dogs have been seized. A woman has also been taken into police custody and a large sum of illicit cash has also been confiscated, reports The Manchester Evening News.

Following the fatal dog attack two days ago, where a man was arrested as part of their initial enquiry, police have confirmed Saturday, May 20, that a 22-year-old unnamed woman had also been arrested and charged with suspicion of money laundering.

During the investigation, police searched two houses where they uncovered ‘items believed to be the result of criminal proceeds’ to the value of £37,000, which officers have confiscated.

In a statement, Det Chief Insp John Davies said: ‘Our investigations into this violent attack are moving at a pace, as our officers work relentlessly to understand the events that led to Jonathan’s death.

‘GMP officers searched two houses and seized 15 dogs believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Jonathan. These dogs are now being cared for at a specialist facility.

‘Items totalling a value of £37,500 believed to be the result of criminal proceeds have been seized. Dangerous dogs do not have a place in our communities, and we want to reassure the public that we are doing everything in our power to keep people safe.’

Both suspects have been bailed as the investigation continues.