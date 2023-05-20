By David Laycork • 20 May 2023 • 12:42

Jessie J sheds tears of joy as first child is born Credit: Drew de F Fawkes Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Pop sensation Jessie J, 35, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her first child, a baby boy, and express her sheer happiness at embracing motherhood.

In an emotional post shared by Jessie J News on Twitter, the singer said: “A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true.”

Continuing her heartfelt message, the star gushed, “He is my whole world. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful phew happy tears. For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support. I will be back on Instagram when I’m ready.”

Jessie said that she is keeping her due date private but hinted that it wasn’t too far away, explaining her eagerness for the big day. Reflecting on her pregnancy, she candidly revealed that the most challenging aspects were dealing with back pain and nausea.

In January, Jessie announced her pregnancy, a year after experiencing a miscarriage. Alongside a montage showcasing her baby bump, she expressed her excitement on Instagram, stating:

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Although Jessie hasn’t officially disclosed the identity of the baby’s father, it is widely believed to be her boyfriend, Chanan, 38, whom she has been dating since early July 2022. She has described herself as: “properly in love.”

Prior to her pregnancy, Jessie opened up about her decision to have a baby ‘on her own’ after the heart-wrenching experience of losing her previous baby. Jessie J’s fans and followers eagerly await more updates, supporting her with love and excitement as she embarks on this new chapter of her life.