Liverpool closing in on Brighton’s Argentine midfield star Alexis Mac Allister

By Chris King • 20 May 2023 • 18:40
According to the latest reports, Liverpool are thought to be close to securing the signature of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.
The Argentine international midfielder is one of a number of quality Premier League players who are highly sought-after. Jurgen Klopp has made no secret of his desire to bring the World Cup-winning star to Anfield.
As reported on Twitter by the renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano: “Liverpool have presented their project and also financial proposal to Alexis Mac Allister”.
He continued: “The club will insist in the next weeks; discussions advancing but agreement not done yet. #LFC Feeling remains Alexis will 100% leave Brighton and it will be early, May or June”.
Liverpool are set to lose a number of players this summer when their contracts expire. Their 37-year-old England star James Milner is thought to be heading to Brighton although this deal has not yet been confirmed.
Roberto Firminho has already played his last game for the club. The 31-year-old Brazilian international has become a firm favourite among Reds’ fans since joining from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in 2015.
During his eight seasons at Anfield, Firminho has bagged 107 goals in 353 appearances and picked up an impressive array of silverware. These include winning the Champions League, the Premier League title, an FA Cup, EFL Cup, and a Club World Cup.
The club also confirmed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will leave at the end of the current season. As reported by BBC Sport, a statement read: “All four players will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they have made”.
