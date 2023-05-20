Surfs up for dogs in Spain this weekend to raise money for charity

By John Ensor • 20 May 2023 • 12:23

Doggie delight this weekend. Credit: Javier Brosch/Shutterstock.com

A charity that promotes the protection of dogs and fights against abandonment is hosting a dog surfing tournament this weekend, which will also include dog shows and exhibitions.

This weekend May 20 – 21, the 2nd European Dog Surfing Championship will take place on Salinas beach in Castrillón, Asturias, writes 20minutos.

The dog-friendly charity aims to promote strengthening the bond between people and dogs through play, and also campaign against abandonment.

The event, which was organised by Maratondog and Dingonatura in collaboration with Castrillón Town Council, will once again be a charity event. Winners of the championship will be able to choose which animal shelters across Spain will benefit from the 5,000 food donations from Dingonatura.

At the inauguration of the event, Mayoress Yasmina Triguero, remarked on the choice of the municipality for the second year running: ‘It means making Castrillón known outside Asturias and underlines the dog-friendly character of the municipality.’

The organiser of the competition and director of events, Manuel Calvo commented: ‘After the success and feedback from last year, we have decided to continue with a second edition of the championship that we are sure everyone will remember.’

From 11:00 am today, the compulsory training sessions will get under way for all the participants in the competition. Later this afternoon, a surfing costume contest for dogs will be held, for anyone wishing to enter.

The championship trials will start tomorrow Sunday, May 21, starting at 10:00 am. In addition, on both days there will be a rescue exhibition by a canine unit in the sea.