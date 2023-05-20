By David Laycork • 20 May 2023 • 9:27

US allies to supply F-16 jets to Ukraine Credit: Albert-Beukhof Shutterstock.com

Amid increased Russian strikes on Kyiv, the US has given the go-ahead for its allies to supply fighter jets including the F-16 to Ukraine.

The news was revealed at the G7 Summit – currently taking place in Hiroshima – where those gathered will be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky called the decision ‘historic’ as he has long sought these advanced jets.

The decision required approval from the US as the jets, which have already been sold to Western allies, will need to be re-exported. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already promised training to Ukrainian pilots.

Sunak posted on Twitter saying: “Welcome announcement that the US will approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. The UK will work together with the USA and the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs. We stand united.”

Welcome announcement that the US will approve the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. The UK will work together with the USA and the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs. We stand united. https://t.co/36d8ffu6aa pic.twitter.com/9Us6mAieR3 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 19, 2023

Mr Zelensky responded to Mr Sunak’s post on Twitter saying: “I welcome the historic decision of the United States and @POTUS to support an international fighter jet coalition. This will greatly enhance our army in the sky. I count on discussing the practical implementation of this decision at the #G7 summit in Hiroshima.”

Although Ukraine is believed to have currently more trained pilots than jets, training on a new plane like the F-16 could take up to four months so deployment may not be immediate for all the jets delivered.

Despite the US previously stating that the F-16s that Zelensky sought wouldn’t be needed in Ukraine, it is believed these capabilities will be required now as the counter-offensive against Russia mounts.

With the UK, Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark welcoming the move to provide Ukraine with advanced fighter jets, it now remains to be seen how quickly they can enact this and get Ukrainian pilots active in the conflict.

President Zelensky will arrive in Hiroshima today with the hope of quickly putting his air defence plans into action with the help of gathered G7 leaders.