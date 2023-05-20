Wagner PMC chief announces ‘Bakhmut has fallen’ as he plants the Russian flag

By Chris King • 20 May 2023 • 15:30
Image of Wagner chief Prigozhin with his men in Bakhmut.
Credit: Yevgeny Progozhin/Telegram
According to a port on the official Telegram channel of Yevgeny Prigozhin, his men have taken full control of Bakhmut. The city has been at the centre of ferocious battles for many months.
A message on his channel, accompanied by a video of the mercenary boss with some of his fighters simply said: “We publish E. Prigozhin’s statement about the capture of Bakhmut by the Wagner PMC”.
“The full video of the flag planting, due to the limited Internet capabilities, will be shown from 18:00 to 20:00”, it added.
Wagner forces have been at the forefront of the battle to capture the city located in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Progozhin has also been locked in a running battle with military chiefs in the Kremlin.
He repeatedly accused them of failing to supply his men with sufficient ammunition, even going as far as to accuse them of treason at one point. Recently it seems that he has been given what he asked for and now the city would appear to have fallen to his bunch of fighters.
