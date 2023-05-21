By Anna Ellis • 21 May 2023 • 17:24

Alicante celebrates beating all records registered to date for cruise passengers, Image: MSC Cruises.

The forecast arrival of cruise passengers in Alicante this year beats all the records registered to date.

The figures managed by the Association for Cruise Tourism amount to more than 200,000 passengers on 86 ships. These include stopovers as well as embarkations and disembarkations with Alicante as a home port.

The operations as a home port correspond to the company MSC Cruises, which in 2023 has doubled its commitment to Alicante after the good results obtained in its first year with the city as a port of embarkation.

In total, MSC Lirica and MSC Orchestra will operate 25 times.

In these cases, the average expenditure per tourist exceeds €300 when adding the night or nights spent in hotels, shops and excursions before setting sail or on the return trip.

It is also noteworthy that seven cruise ships will make their first call in the city this year.