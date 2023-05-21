By Anna Ellis • 21 May 2023 • 17:24
Alicante celebrates beating all records registered to date for cruise passengers, Image: MSC Cruises.
The figures managed by the Association for Cruise Tourism amount to more than 200,000 passengers on 86 ships. These include stopovers as well as embarkations and disembarkations with Alicante as a home port.
The operations as a home port correspond to the company MSC Cruises, which in 2023 has doubled its commitment to Alicante after the good results obtained in its first year with the city as a port of embarkation.
In total, MSC Lirica and MSC Orchestra will operate 25 times.
In these cases, the average expenditure per tourist exceeds €300 when adding the night or nights spent in hotels, shops and excursions before setting sail or on the return trip.
It is also noteworthy that seven cruise ships will make their first call in the city this year.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.