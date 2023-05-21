By David Laycork • 21 May 2023 • 8:23

BREAKING: Sudanese leaders agree temporary ceasefire

A seven-day humanitarian ceasefire has been agreed on Saturday, May 20, between warring factions in Sudan. The agreement will be subject to a signed agreement between the factions and a US-Saudi coalition.

Since being plunged into war more than a month ago Sudan has seen massive displacement of people and now stocks of food, medical supplies and other essentials are dwindling.

Aid agencies have been frustrated trying to get supplies to desperate people and past ceasefires have regularly not been upheld. The US Secretary Of State, Anthony Blinken has said on Twitter:

“In Jeddah, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed the first ceasefire since the conflict began. It is past time to silence the guns and allow unhindered humanitarian access. I implore both sides to uphold this agreement – the eyes of the world are watching.”

The US has now released an official statement which details the terms of the seven-day agreement. This is an agreement that has been 2 weeks in the making as the death toll rises and desperation sets in.

Civilians have called the situation a ‘nightmare’ as they report heavy artillery fire and building shaking.

As the fight for power between Sudanese Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo continues it is to be hoped that this temporary halt in the conflict will be upheld.