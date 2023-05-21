Residents escape to the roof to avoid massive blaze in high-rise block in Benidorm, Alicante Close
By Anna Ellis • 21 May 2023 • 21:25

Costa Blanca South to raise awareness and support sustainable agriculture. Image: Floki / Shutterstock.com

Zenia Boulevard has confirmed that it wants to raise awareness and support sustainable agriculture.

Sustainable agriculture is a way of growing food that minimizes its impact on the environment. This means using fewer chemicals, reducing water and air pollution, and taking care of the land so it can continue to produce food in the future.

One way we can all help is by learning how to grow our own food. If you have a garden or a space to plant, you can try growing your own vegetables and fruits!

That’s why, at Zenia Boulevard, from May 13 until June 5, they are giving away seeds so you can start your own garden.

To participate, you just have to be or become a member of their Loyalty Club and present receipts between the dates stated that amount to €20 or more.

For more information head along to Zenia Boulevard at Jade 2, 03189 Orihuela Costa, Alicante.

Alternatively, email: contacto@zeniaboulevard.es or call (+34) 966 761 530.

