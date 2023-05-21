Residents escape to the roof to avoid massive blaze in high-rise block in Benidorm, Alicante

By Chris King • 21 May 2023 • 16:49

Image of a large fire in Benidorm, Alicante. Credit: Bomberos de la Dipu on Facebook

A massive fire that broke out in a high-rise apartment block in the Alicante resort of Benidorm in the early hours of this Sunday, May 21, left residents rushing to safety on the roof.

According to the Provincial Consortium of Alicante, five fire appliances were deployed to the location at No25 Calle Esperanto, just after 5 am.

In a post on their official Facebook page, the Fire Department wrote: “Up to 5 crews extinguished a tricky house fire early this morning in Benidorm. Some neighbours were evacuated and treated for smoke inhalation”.

They had the fire under control just before 6 am with the stranded residents subsequently escorted to safety. Although there were no injuries reported, some of them had to be treated for smoke intoxication.

At 9:39 the blaze was declared extinguished. Along with the five appliances and crews, a command unit was dispatched to the scene along with a heavy pump, a heavy rural pump, and a turntable ladder appliance. A total of nine firefighters tackled the fire assisted by a sergeant and two corporals from the Benidorm Fire Station.

Today’s incident was the second large fire to occur in the popular holiday town of Benidorm in the space of a week. A spectacular blaze broke out last week on wasteground near a residential area. Thick black plumes of smoke could be seen from all across the town as piles of rubbish burned fiercely.