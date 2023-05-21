By David Laycork • 21 May 2023 • 10:12

Robbery in Torrevieja: man arrested in less than three hours image: policia nacional

A man was arrested less than three after robbing a Torrevieja convenience store with a large knife on Saturday, May 4. He left a shoe at the crime scene in the melee.

A 30-year-old man has been apprehended by the Guardia Civil in Torrevieja, Alicante, for allegedly robbing a shop using a large knife as a weapon. The suspect reportedly threatened a worker with the knife and managed to steal over €500 from the premises.

The Guardia Civil swiftly arrived at the scene to gather any available evidence including a shoe inexplicably left behind, and from there began a search and arrest operation.

In a remarkable display of efficiency, the authorities successfully identified, located and arrested the perpetrator within a mere three hours of the crime itself. The suspect, a 30-year-old man with a history of similar offences, now faces serious charges.

Following the arrest, a search was conducted at the suspect’s residence, leading to the discovery of the matching shoe of the one left behind at the scene of the robbery. On top of this, the knife used to intimidate the store owner was recovered, alongside the stolen sum of €540.

The arrested individual now stands accused of the crime of robbery with violence and intimidation. Alongside the compelling evidence gathered during the investigation, the suspect has appeared before Torrevieja’s Investigating Court Number 4. As a result, the court has ordered the suspect’s provisional incarceration pending further legal proceedings.

The Guardia Civil has not disclosed further details regarding the ongoing investigation. Spanish authorities remain committed to maintaining public safety and ensuring that those responsible for criminal acts face the appropriate consequences.