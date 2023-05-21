By David Laycork • 21 May 2023 • 7:45
Suella Braverman tries to avoid speeding ticket
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been accused of asking civil servants for special treatment to avoid a ticket or fine it has been claimed. Labour called for an investigation on Saturday, May 20.
Braverman has been accused of asking for a private speed awareness course, a one-off measure that ‘re-trains’ drivers rather than giving them a direct penalty.
The speed awareness course is only available once every three years, so a second penalty within that time frame would result in a ticket and fine.
Ms Braverman was accused of first consulting civil servants who refused to help her, and then asking course providers who also turned her down, eventually having to accept three points on her license.
She had allegedly petitioned for a private 1-to-1 session or a video course in which she could turn her camera off and use a false name. She was thought to have had concerns about being recognised.
Braverman’s Labour counterpart Yvette Cooper questioned her ethics and those of Prime Minister Sunak on Twitter saying:
“Shocking. Suella Braverman’s role is upholding law but this suggests she tried to abuse her position to get round it. Why do Tories think it’s one rule for them & another for everyone else? Sunak was too weak to act last time she broke Ministerial Code. Is he still too weak now?
Shocking. Suella Braverman’s role is upholding law but this suggests she tried to abuse her position to get round it
Why do Tories think its one rule for them & another for everyone else?
Sunak was too weak to act last time she broke Ministerial Code. Is he still too weak now? https://t.co/199cOOc48q
— Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) May 20, 2023
A Tory MP reported that Ms Braverman asked on her first day in parliament whether she could claim a speeding ticket as an expense. The Cabinet Office has declined to comment on this latest misdemeanour as the Home Secretary continues to agitate opponents.
