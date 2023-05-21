Three hospitalised after roof of double-decker bus hits bridge in Glasgow

By Chris King • 21 May 2023 • 19:08

Image of a bus that ran into a bridge in Glasgow, Scotland. Credit: Twitter@NetworkRailSCOT

Three people were hospitalised in Glasgow this afternoon, Sunday, May 21, after the roof of a double-decker bus ran into the underside of a railway bridge.

The incident occurred at around 11:35 am in the Tradeston district of the capital city. Network Rail Scotland immediately suspended its rail services in both directions between Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow Central. They started running again by 2:30 pm.

A tweet accompanied by an image from the scene, read: “This is what we’re dealing with right now. No trains can run between Glasgow Central & Paisley Gilmour St in either direction until our engineers have checked that the bridge is safe to reopen. They can only do this once the bus has been removed. @ScotRail”.

Roads in the vicinity were also temporarily cordoned off. Emergency responders were deployed to the location on Cook Street where they tended to the injured passengers.

‘Operations control mobilised three appliances to Cook Street, where firefighters supported partners to make the area safe’, confirmed a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, according to Sky News.

They added: “Three casualties have been transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service and a number of additional casualties are being treated at the scene”.

As a result of the accident, the roof of the bus was completely torn off. Once the vehicle is eventually removed, an inspection will be initiated by Network Rail Scotland to check the condition of the bridge.

Posting on Twitter, the entity wrote: “We’re assisting the emergency services, who are responding to a bus trapped beneath a bridge between Glasgow Central & Paisley Gilmour Street. We need to complete a safety inspection of the bridge before trains can use it again, we can only do this once the bus has been removed”.

