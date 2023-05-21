Torrential downpours in Malaga province expected to continue for several days

By Chris King • 21 May 2023 • 15:39

Image of people walking on the street during rainfall. Credit: Christian Müller/Shutterstock.com

Malaga province has experienced torrential downpours accompanied by storms in some areas this Sunday, May 21.

The rain is of course very welcome after experiencing a long period of drought conditions across large parts of the territory.

According to the latest data from the Hidrosur network of the Junta de Andalucia, the municipality of Ojen recorded rainfall of 38.9 litres/m² today in the last 12 hours.

Reservoirs in the province have been at their lowest capacities for a long time and are in need of water as the main summer tourist season approaches.

La Concepción reservoir is said to have collected 12.7 litres/m² already today, with 11.6 litres/m² in the Sierra de Mijas, 11 litres/m² in Marbella, and 10.2 litres/m² in the El Atabal treatment plant.

Apart from some flooded underground car parks and basements, there have not been any reports from 112 Emergencias Andalucia of major incidents as a result of today’s inclement weather.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has extended the yellow warnings that were in place for rain and storms throughout the day in the provinces of Malaga, Huelva, Cádiz, and Sevilla. The rain is expected to continue for several days according to the experts.

At the start of this week, Malaga’s seven reservoirs were holding an average of 33 per cent of their total capacity. La Vinuela was down to just 9.6 per cent, while Conde de Guadalhorce contained 25.8 per cent of its total and Guadalhorce with 31.6 per cent.

Conditions in the Limonero reservoir are so bad that buildings which had remained submerged for decades were actually exposed above the surface of the water last Wednesday 17. It currently holds 33.5 per cent of its capacity.

Embalse del Limonero en #Málaga, donde ya se empiezan a ver construcciones que estaban bajo el agua.

Volumen actual: 7,49hm³. A un 33,5% de su capacidad total 📉

+ información sobre el estado de los embalses de las Cuencas Intracomunitarias Andaluzas👇https://t.co/wAxKB4mXtl pic.twitter.com/iRoB9qiLek — SAIH Hidrosur (@SAIHRedHidrosur) May 17, 2023

