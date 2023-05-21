Yellow weather alert issued for rain and storms on the Costa del Sol

By Chris King • 21 May 2023 • 0:31

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

A yellow weather warning has been issued by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency for the Costa del Sol this Sunday, May 21.

Specifically, it applies to the westernmost regions plus the Guadalhorce Valley and the Serranía de Ronda regions from 7am until 8pm. Cloudy skies with showers are forecast, occasionally accompanied by storms and hail, which could be locally strong.

Minimum temperatures are unlikely to change but the maximums will fall. Winds will blow from the east becoming variable as the afternoon progresses.

Accumulated rainfall for Saturday in Malaga province

According to data published by the Hidrosur network, although Malaga province experienced downpours last Friday 19, it did very little to ease the drought situation.

The rain gauge station in the municipality of Ojen recorded the most rainfall, with 10.5 litres/m². In the Concepción reservoir, on the western coast, just 8.6 litres/m² were collected, and another 6.6 litres/m² in the Limonero reservoir, in the city of Malaga, and in the Torrox area.

In the last three days, the most significant accumulated rainfall data is 95 litres/m² from the Santón Pitar station. Montes de Málaga registered 51 litres/m² in Casarabonela, another 40 litres/m² from the Limonero reservoir, and 38 litres/m² from Alfarnatejo.

More rainfall is essential, with Malaga’s reservoirs currently containing just 33 per cent of their capacity. That figure is almost 130 hectometres less than the same time in 2022, as reported by malagahoy.es.