Aitana and Sebastian Yatra accused of disrespect on The Voice Kids, Spain

By David Laycork • 22 May 2023 • 19:58

Aitana and Sebastian Yatra branded 'disrespectful' on The Voice Kids, Spain Credit: Juli Carne Martorell (Aitana) and Tony Dandrades (Sebastian Yatra) Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

On Saturday, May 20, Antena 3 broadcasted the fifth round of blind auditions The Voice (La Voz) Kids. But judges, coaches and celebrity couple Aitana and Sebastian Yatra were accused of disrespectful behaviour during one young girl’s performance.

Aitana had already brought the house down with her own performance but the Catalan has been criticised on social networks for her attitude alongside Sebastián Yatra during one of the night’s performances.

As the other two coaches pressed their buzzers and turned around to enjoy the girl’s performance, which had a more traditional Spanish Flamenco style than a modern pop style, the couple were seen to be tossing Aitana’a notebook between themselves.

Erika Martin sang Amor de San Juan and David Bisbal and Rosario Flores were quick to buzz, but Aitana was seen to be trying to hit Sebastian Yatra’s buzzer with her notebook. The performance is shown on the official La Voz Kids Antenna 3 YouTube channel.

Yatra also hit his buzzer in the end after holding quite a loud conversation with Aitana during the performance and their behaviour was harshly criticised in this video posted on Famosos TV’s YouTube channel.

Though the Famosos TV video suggests that the couple were disrespectful, it seems to cherry-pick still scenes and short video clips from the show (and from another show) it seems that this is really not the case when watching the original performance.

Many claim that the young celebrity couple bring a great deal of joy to the show and it seems clear that they have a playful and deeply loving relationship. It also seemed that both of them enjoyed the performance, notably Sebastian Yatra.

Justin Beiber posted pictures of the couple early in their relationship on Twitter, saying in his best Spanish: “Aaaaaaaaaah now there are no doubts Aitana and Yatra”.

AAAAAAAAAAAH YA NO HAY DUDAS AITANA Y YATRA 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/cdTjJUARAU — justin bieber 💜 (@taylor13u) March 15, 2023

It is easy to criticise when these young singers put so much on the line in front of their heroes and a huge worldwide audience, but we might have to agree that the critics have got this one wrong.