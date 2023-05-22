By Anna Ellis • 22 May 2023 • 10:33
Alicante and Murcia to join forces in a bid to promote tourism. Image: Alicante Tourist & Beach.
The City of Alicante and the Region of Murcia have now reached an agreement to exchange tourist information about both destinations in tourist offices in order to attract tourists visiting one of the two cities.
This means the Tourist Office on the Paseo del Puerto in Alicante will offer information on Murcia including the gastronomy of the neighbouring community.
In the same way, Murcia will soon be offering tourist information about Alicante so that both tourists visiting the city and locals from Murcia themselves can travel to the capital of Alicante.
The Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board has already explored this type of tourist exchange with success with other Spanish destinations such as Ibiza.
In the case of the Region of Murcia, the geographical proximity and the different options in terms of mobility are a point in favour of being able to attract a greater number of visitors who can get to know and enjoy both cities on the same trip.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
