By Anna Ellis • 22 May 2023 • 15:40

Alicante collaborating with Club de Regatas to hold the 420 Sailing World Championship in July. Image: Alicante City&Beach.

On May 17, Alicante City & Beach proudly confirmed that the city is collaborating with the Club de Regatas with regard to the organisation of the 420 Sailing World Championship in July.

The nautical facilities of the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante (RCRA) in La Cantera will host the Championship between July 21 and July 29.

The world-famous event is expected to bring together the main competitors in this sector with a total of 270 boats and 800 people from 35 countries.

The Councillor for Project Coordination, Antonio Peral, confirmed: “During the nine days of competition, the Alicante brand associated with the positive values of sport and the sea will once again be projected on a global scale.”

“In addition, the city will receive a considerable economic impact, thanks to the overnight stay of some 800 people during the regattas and the days before, with the consequent impact on hotels, restaurants and shops”.

He added: “Positioning Alicante as a world-class sporting destination helps us to diversify and deseasonalise our tourism sector.”

The councillor also highlighted the “magnificent conditions offered by the city of Alicante for holding these competitions, as well as the proven organisational capacity and efficiency of the Yacht Club which is an institution that is the pride of all Alicante residents.”