By David Laycork • 22 May 2023 • 21:20
Almost another Levi Bellfield victim but laughed at by police
Credit: Instagram/ macabreandweird
Sarah Spurrell, 44, was struck on the head three times with a hammer back in 2004 by convicted serial killer Levi Bellfield. She was lucky that a passing car deterred her attacker but says the police treated her case as a joke.
Spurrell says that she only found out that her attacker was Bellfield, 55, when she heard of his confession on the local news. She says the attack ruined her life, leaving her anxious and a shadow of her former, confident self.
Bellfield is in prison for life having been sent to jail convicted of three murders. He was convicted while in prison of the murder of schoolgirl Millie Dowler, but he continues to taunt police and victims’ families by claiming guilt for other murders or missing persons.
Ms Spurell remembers the day she was attacked vividly. As she was walking to a friend’s house in Hastings, East Sussex she became aware of a white car which had passed her three times. She became mildly suspicious but continued her journey.
As she was almost at her destination she was struck hard three times. Luckily a passing car caused her balaclava-wearing attacker to flee the scene. But she claimed the stockily built man turned to look at her as she was driven to hospital. She claims his eyes were evil and he wanted to kill her.
When reporting the incident to the police she claimed that she was laughed off. She was quoted in the Mirror as saying: “I asked if they could go and investigate the crime scene and they turned and said ‘We’re not CSI – the police haven’t got that much money’. I got really angry.”
Sussex police have said that an investigation had been opened at the time into Sarah Spurrell’s attack and another very similar incident the same evening.
They apologised for how Ms Spurrell had been made to feel at the time but had found no evidence in what remains an open case.
