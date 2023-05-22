By Max Greenhalgh • 22 May 2023 • 9:04

Beyoncé spends almost 2K at Nandos Image: Beyoncé/Instagram

US Superstar singer spends almost £2000 at Nando’s for entourage.

While on the UK leg of her world tour, Renaissance, Beyoncé has splashed out £1800 on a Nando’s order for her entourage.

Ahead of her concert at Murrayfield in Scotland, the superstar ordered 110 chicken burgers, 90 pittas and nine chicken thighs from a local Nando’s.

Totalling a whooping £1800, the singer didn’t place the order under a fake name, calling in the order for the name of Beyoncé.

The singer joins a long list of celebrity fans of the chicken outlet. Prince Harry, David Beckham and fellow US singer Taylor Swift are fans of the famous peri-peri chicken restaurant.

The Renaissance tour is her first solo tour since 2016 and started in May 2023 in Sweden.

The tour has so far received critical acclaim with a host of 5-star reviews. The Guardians Malcolm Jack declared the tour “the greatest pop show on Earth”, pushing “21st-century live entertainment another lavish leap forward”

The tour visits 14 countries across Europe and North America. Upon release tickets sold out across all venues within minutes. Ticketmaster’s website crashed with the demand with an estimated 500,000 people waiting in the online queue for tickets for her London dates.

Beyoncé is regarded as one of the most successful recording artists of all time. In her career, she has won 32 Grammy Awards, 26 MTV Video Music Awards and 24 NAACP Image Awards.