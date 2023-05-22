Hollywood star to appear in Neighbours reboot

By Max Greenhalgh • 22 May 2023 • 9:47

Hollywood star to appear in Neighbours reboots Photo Credit: Georges Biard, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood actor, Guy Pearce has confirmed he will appear in new Neighbours reboot.

Star of LA Confidential and Memento Guy Pearce, has announced he will make an appearance in the new Amazon reboot of the Australian soap Neighbours.

Neighbours was set to finish after 37 years on screen but is now set for a surprise revival after Amazon came on board as the new production company.

The actor played Mike Young and appeared in more than 400 episodes between 1986 and 1989.

The show aired a special 90-minute finale starring some of the show’s now-famous names including Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Pearce.

In the finale episode Pearce’s character, Mike was reunited with his original love interest Jane Harris, played by Annie Jones.

Speaking about his planned appearance Pearce said: “Annie and I called each other, ‘What do we do now, because we’re living in the street,’” Pearce said. “And she said, ‘Well I’m all right because I’m on the show anyway, but what are you going to do?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’ So we’re in the process of working it out.”

“Obviously, if I’m going to extricate myself from the show, I want to do it respectfully. I wasn’t just gonna go, ‘Well, bad luck. You had your chance, that was it,’ you know. So there may be a little appearance or two, shall we say.”

Neighbours is due to be available in the second half of 2023 on Amazon Prime.