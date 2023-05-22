Josh Freese is the new Foo Fighters drummer after Taylor Hawkins’ death

By David Laycork • 22 May 2023 • 17:28
In March 2022, stadium rock megastars Foo Fighters suffered the untimely loss of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. Not a household name but a megastar in the drum world, Josh Freese was announced as their new drummer yesterday, May 21.
With the Foo Fighters themselves boasting Dave Grohl, former Nirvana (and Queens of The Stone Age, Tenacious D and many more) drummer, as their singer and guitarist (and often studio drummer) this is a band with rock and roll calibre.
When they tragically lost Hawkins last year to a drug overdose, they lost another world-leading rock drummer. He had toured with Alanis Morrisette, worked with members of Queen and played live and on recording sessions with assorted rock heroes.
It was announced on Sunday that Josh Freese would be joining Foo Fighters on their upcoming world tour. He can be seen playing with the band in this clip posted on Twitter.
Thanks for joining us. It will be streaming on @Veeps for 72 hours on demand if you missed it: https://t.co/hzz5G9mOKy
We'll see you all soon. pic.twitter.com/c7NATC6lzD
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 21, 2023
Freese is right up there with the best, having played with Guns N’ Roses, Sting, Nine Inch Nails, Bruce Springsteen and The Offspring and joining the Foo Fighters onstage at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. He insisted on playing Taylor’s drums with Taylor’s exact set-up at the tribute show.
Many from the world drumming community are very excited about Freese joining the band with Chris Kamrada echoing the sentiments of many drummers on Twitter:
“My biggest drumming inspiration and probably the main reason I didn’t give up when my first band stopped touring. he’s living proof of what it takes to handle playing for so many different respectable artists. well done, foo fighters. #riptaylor“.
josh freese
my biggest drumming inspiration and probably the main reason i didn’t give up when my first band stopped touring. he’s living proof of what it takes to handle playing for so many different respectable artists. well done, foo fighters. #riptaylor pic.twitter.com/TNGFYveLC3
— Chris Kamrada (@ckamrada) May 21, 2023
Freese, a good friend of frontman Grohl, has treated the appointment with a good deal of grace and humility as the world of music continues to mourn the passing of Taylor Hawkins.
Hawkins was renowned for his large smile and warm personality as well as his spectacular drumming. He also had a habit of swapping roles with Dave Grohl and singing a few songs at Foo Fighter concerts.
The world tour starts tomorrow in New Hampshire, USA and runs until later this year so get your tickets now for a rock and roll masterclass.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
