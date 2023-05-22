Marvel and ‘Rome’ acting star Ray Stevenson passes away at the age of 58

By Chris King • 22 May 2023 • 20:58

Image of actor Ray Stevenson. Credit: Mingle Media TV/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who starred in numerous films passed away this morning, Monday, May 22, on the Italian island of Ischia.

His death at the age of 58 was reported by the La Repubblica news outlet which said he had been taken ill last Saturday 20. Stevenson was rushed to Rizzoli Hospital where his condition worsened and he eventually died.

An official statement was subsequently released by his representatives, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

The Lisburn, Northern Ireland-born actor had reportedly been on the island shooting scenes for ‘Cassino’, which was being directed by Frank Ciota.

One of his most memorable roles was in the HBO/BBC series ‘Rome’ in which he played the character of Tito Pullo. Other starring roles included that of a former imperial admiral in the upcoming Star Wars spinoff ‘Ahsoka’.

Despite having lent his voice to the character of Gar Saxon, the Mandalorian commander, the actor had never appeared in the flesh in the franchise.

Stevenson’s voice was featured in the two animated series ‘Star Wars: Clone Wars’ and ‘Star Wars: Rebels’, in which Ahsoka appeared.

He also starred in Marvel films as Volstagg in Thor. This role was reprised in the sequels ‘Thor: The Dark World in 2013, and again in 2017’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Another role was that of Dagonet in the film ‘King Arthur’, as well as Frank Castle in ‘Punisher: War Zone’.

Recently he played the pirate Blackbeard in the ‘Black Sails’ series, as well as featuring in ‘Vikings’.