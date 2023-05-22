Picture perfect: Malaga falls in love with Italian Film Festival

By Betty Henderson • 22 May 2023 • 16:34

Film lovers congregated in Malaga for a week of film fun. Photo credit: MN Comunicación

MALAGA came alive with Italian culture as the city played host to the sixth edition of the Malaga Italian Film Festival, which lasted for a week until Sunday, May 21.

Organised by the Dante Alighieri Society Italian culture society, the mesmerising film festival attracted film enthusiasts who eagerly immersed themselves in a lineup of captivating films and engaging discussions. The festival saw more than 1000 attendees and 500 tickets sold, making it a major success.

The festival’s highlights included the creation of a stunning mural by skilled Italian artist Alice Pasquini in Málaga’s vibrant Soho area. Viewed by more than 200 students, Pasquini’s art conveyed a powerful message of hope and equality, leaving a mark on the city’s urban landscape.

Another highlight was the attendance of talented Italian actress Gaia di Pietro, who starred in the film “Calcinculo” and engaged in thought-provoking discussions with audiences, tackling important social issues like body shaming and bullying.

The festival featured award-winning films and renowned filmmakers, establishing itself as a top-notch cinematic event. The interactive sessions between actors, directors, and the audience provided a unique opportunity to explore the films’ themes and their social impact.

Giovanni Caprara, President of the Dante Alighieri Society, expressed gratitude for the festival’s success and its positive influence on the local community. He promised an even better edition in 2024.