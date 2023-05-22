Shearer tells Kane to ‘consider options’

By Max Greenhalgh • 22 May 2023 • 12:25

Premier League legend tells Harry Kane to consider options amid transfer rumours.

Former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer and spoken about Harry Kane’s future amid rumours of the striker leaving Spurs in the summer.

Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day programme Shearer said: “If it was me, personally, in his situation now – yeah, I would look at my options.”

“He has been so loyal to Tottenham and so brilliant for Tottenham. I don’t think any Tottenham fan could complain if he said: ‘Look, I’ve done my time and I have got to look elsewhere,’” Shearer added.

Kane has been linked with several clubs including Manchester United and current German champions, Bayern Munich.

Kane has continued to perform at the highest level despite Tottenham Hotspur continually disappointing in the league.

Despite being second on the all-time top scorers’ list in the Premier League, with 211 goals, Kane has never won a trophy with Tottenham in his career.

Following Spurs last home game on Saturday, Kane’s waving to the fans was seen as a goodbye gesture – a theory dismissed by current manager Ryan Mason.

Mason said: “He waves at the crowd every season. I saw him waving two years ago and you guys [reporters] were convinced he was leaving. He was just thanking the fans as he does every season.”

Manchester United have emerged as favourites for Kane’s signature. They have been heavily linked with him for months now alongside other strikers Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.