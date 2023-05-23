Advantage to Estepona: Town hosts inaugural Flag Costa del Sol Women’s Tennis Open

By Betty Henderson • 23 May 2023 • 9:00

Organisers launch The Flag Open women’s tennis tournament. Photo credit: Bel-Air Tennis and Padel

TENNIS enthusiasts are in for a treat as the highly anticipated inaugural edition of the international ITF Women’s Tennis Tournament, The Flag Costa del Sol Women’s Open, arrives at Estepona’s prestigious Bel-Air Tennis & Padel Club.

The tournament, a W15 category event, began on Monday, May 22 and lasts until Sunday, May 28 at the venue’s outdoor hard courts. Entry to the venue is free for spectators throughout the entire week.

The Estepona town council proudly announced their involvement during an official event launch on Wednesday, May 17. With a prize pool of nearly €14,000, the W15 tournament will attract top talent from around the globe.

The Club President Sergio Gomez-Barrio expressed his enthusiasm, declaring this to be the most significant tournament in the club’s history. “We organize many events, but this will be the most important one ever,” he proclaimed.

The main draw features 32 players, along with an additional 48 tennis players who participated in the qualifying rounds. Six pairs of players are also competing in a doubles draw.

Tennis talent to look out for includes Estonian player Elisabeth Jürna, Argentinian Solana Sierra, and local Victoria Gómez O’Hayon.

Estepona is a leading destination in Spain for international tennis tournaments, which have been increasingly choosing the coastal destination as a venue in recent years.