ANARCHY: Two killed in Cardiff, angry mob riot for nine hours

By John Ensor • 23 May 2023 • 10:59

Police response sparks large-scale rioting.

Following a fatal road accident, a huge outbreak of violence erupted in a suburb of Cardiff which saw injuries to police officers, cars torched and damaged property

At around 6:00 pm Yesterday evening May 22, reports of a serious road accident, in which two teenage boys were killed, were received from Ely, Cardiff. When police rushed to the scene, a huge riot broke out which lasted until the early hours of this morning, according to South Wales Police.

South Wales Police issued an online statement this morning: ‘Shortly after 6 pm yesterday we received a report of a serious road traffic collision on Snowden Road which resulted in the deaths of two teenage boys.’

‘Police responded to this collision which had already occurred when officers arrived, and they remained on scene to manage a large-scale disorder until the early hours of this morning.’

Police stressed that the accident occurred before they arrived and was not the result of a police chase.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Police Commissioner, Alun Michael said: ‘There were also unfounded rumours of a police chase which was not the case and it just shows how particularly with things going around on social media which may have very little connection with the truth things can escalate very rapidly.’

The trouble reportedly began at around 8:20 pm yesterday evening when a large crown gathered at the scene. More officers were drafted in to deal with the growing unrest which saw cars and wheelie bins set alight. By 11 pm, police reported that they faced a ‘large-scale disorder.’

The rioting move from street to street as police in riot gear tried to disperse the mob. Extra precautions were taken to protect Ely police station as there was a high risk of the building being attacked.

The police statement continued: ‘Specially-trained public order officers were also deployed, including officers from neighbouring police forces.’

Allegedly more than a dozen police officers received injuries during the incident, ‘several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged and police officers were injured during the incident.’

The statement continued with a comment from Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis, ‘First and foremost our thoughts are with families of the two boys who have died following the collision in Ely and with those affected by the disorder which followed.

He said that they had received calls from terrified residents: ‘The level of violence towards emergency services and the damage to property and vehicles was totally unacceptable. Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed.

‘Arrests have already been made in connection with the disorder and more will follow. We shall be maintaining an enhanced police presence throughout the week and into the weekend.’