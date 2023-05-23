BREAKING: Disgraced TV star Rolf Harris passes away aged 93

By Chris King • 23 May 2023 • 14:20
Image of Rolf Harris.
Credit: Zuzanna Neziri/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
Rolf Harris, the disgraced television star who was convicted as a paedophile, passed away today, Tuesday, May 23, aged 93.
He had been battling neck cancer for some time and is believed to have died at his home in Berkshire. According to metro.co.uk, a registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall confirmed Harris’ passing.
According to mirror.co.uk, before his death, Harris had been receiving daily visits from carers and nurses because he was seriously ill. His wife Alwen is known to be suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and is said to be bedridden.
The Australian entertainer was a huge television star for many decades but ended up being incarcerated after he was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault.
He was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison after getting caught up in the Operation Yewtree police investigations sparked by the Jimmy Saville revelations but was released in May 2017 after serving just three years.
Since his release, Harris never really spoke about the charges he was sent to prison for, but he always maintained his innocence.
Throughout his showbiz career, Rolf displayed his talents as a singer/songwriter, an artist, a comedian, a musician, and an actor. He spent time on the pop charts with several comedic songs that he composed, including ‘Two Little Boys’, and ‘Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport’.
In 2005, he painted the now-famous portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
