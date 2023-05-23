By Max Greenhalgh • 23 May 2023 • 9:26

Britain sees surge in migration - despite Brexit. Credit: cesarvr/Shutterstock.com.

Despite Brexit restrictions, Britain has seen a surge in migration from Asia and Africa.

British businesses are using the new post-Brexit immigration system to bring in workers from Asia and Africa to plug the skills gap.

The workers generally are IT professionals, nurses and accountants.

Since January 2021, the new system has made it easier for workers outside of Europe to enter the UK.

Sky News has stated that net migration could reach 1 million, which would be a record.

A survey by the Federation of Small Businesses revealed that 80% of small firms have said they are struggling to recruit candidates with suitable skills.

Principal associate at law firm Eversheds Sutherland, Louisa Cole said: “Since the UK exited lockdown we have seen skills shortages exposed and businesses look overseas for talented workers to plug the gaps revealed”

She continued: “This has been evident in the likes of the financial services sector where UK firms have brought more talent from countries such as India, China, Nigeria and South Africa post-Brexit.”

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has recently called on British businesses to train up workers in Britain before looking overseas for other options.

Braverman is currently under review for breaking the ministerial code following being caught speeding in her car. Apparently, she asked if she could claim for speeding tickets on expenses and asked civil servants to help her arrange a one-to-one driving awareness session in place of the ordinary group course.