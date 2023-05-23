Calling all stars: Fuengirola’s Salón Varietés Theatre launches “Oklahoma” casting call

By Betty Henderson • 23 May 2023 • 13:00

Salón Varietés Theatre welcomes performers new and old to the stage Photo credit: Salón Varietés Theatre

THE Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola celebrated a one-night wonder performance by Girl Power who gave high energy renditions of a variety of girl band top hits in a performance at the theatre on Saturday, May 20.

The night was packed full of hits by girl bands in the last 30 years before winding up with a tribute to the biggest girl band of all time, the Spice Girls. The four-part tribute band, made up of Gemma Lloyd, Eva Lloyd, Layla Vocalista and Paige Lefley brought their wicked energy to the stage with their ‘Girl Band’ group.

Audience members were delighted with the lively performance and took to Facebook to thank the girls, saying they “absolutely smashed it” with their “absolutely fantastic show”.

If you would like your moment in the limelight, Salón Varietés theatre is holding auditions on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 for actors, singers and dancers to perform in their musical theatre “Oklahoma” show set to arrive in October.

“Oklahoma!” is a timeless musical that showcases the triumphs and tribulations of love and life in the American heartland. With its unforgettable songs and energetic dance numbers, “Oklahoma!” seamlessly weaves together romance, humor, and drama against the backdrop of Oklahoma’s pioneering days, capturing the essence of a time gone by.

More details about the casting call, including preparation requirements are available online on the theatre’s website, as well as on the theatre Facebook page.