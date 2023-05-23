Emergency plan activated for parts of Almeria following extreme rainfall

By John Ensor • 23 May 2023 • 0:53

High risk of floods. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera/Facebook.com

Vera Town Hall has today activated a Municipal Emergency Plan due to the risk of floods in the area, as a result of the extreme rainfall across Almeria.

Between 3:0 pm and 9:00 pm on Monday, May 22, the extreme rainfall has resulted in around 40 incidents, writes Emergencias de Andalucia.

The affected areas have included, Níjar, El Ejido, Purchena, Albox, Carboneras, Huércal-Overa, Los Gallardos, Cuevas de Almanzora, Garrucha, Vera, Zurgena, as well as in Almería capital.

Most of the incidents have been due to debris deposited on roads in different areas of the province. On the AL-6112 in Carboneras, the Civil Guard has reported that the road has been blocked at kilometre 2 by the exit of a ravine.

The municipality of Vera in particular has been under severe strain, with homes flooded; including five people, three adults and two minors, evacuated from a farmhouse in El Real de Vera. Thankfully there is no record of injuries. Also in Vera, some warnings have been coordinated for vehicles that became stranded on the road.

In the Almeria capital, a postal delivery man has been injured when driving on Cabo de Gata Avenue where he crashed with a sewer overflowing with rain. He was taken by the health services to the Torrecárdenas Hospital.

In Tíjola, a young woman of 18 and a man of 57 years have been evacuated to the hospital of Baza following an accident in which they fell down a ravine.

In Cuevas de Almanzora, firefighters located a man who had not been heard from since the morning on the beach of Quitapellejos, in Villaricos. The man was later found inside his vehicle, trapped in an area by mud. The man was in a good condition and has not required medical assistance.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued an Orange weather warning, which will be in force in many places until 9:00 am tomorrow.

Residents have been advised to exert extreme caution and follow some self-protection guidelines to prevent risks and ensure safety.

On days of heavy rainfall and storms, avoid road travel unless absolutely necessary. If it is essential to travel, travellers are told to stay informed through the media and social networks of the weather forecast.

Members of the public are also advised not to camp or park near the riverbeds even if they are dry to avoid being subjected to flash Floods.