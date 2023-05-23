Former politician and popular breakfast TV guest in hospital undergoing treatment

By John Ensor • 23 May 2023 • 13:35
Accident at London Underground for breakfast TV regular.
A well-known regular on breakfast TV and broadcaster is in hospital following an accident on the London Underground.
60-year-old Iain Dale is currently in St Thomas’s Hospital, London, after a nasty accident on the Underground left him needing a hip replacement on Saturday, May 20, according to Twitter.
Iain is a regular guest on Good Morning Britain and is known for hosting often controversial political debates on his show on LBC. He is also a former conservative candidate.
The accident happened at the weekend when he was exiting an escalator at Charing Cross Station where he sustained a ‘badly broken hip.’
The injury was so bad, Dale had to have a hip replacement operation. On the day of the accident, while bedridden, he posted a tweet at 11:55 pm: ‘Some news. This afternoon I tripped at the top of an escalator at Charing X Tube. I was taken by ambulance to St Thomas’s. I have a badly broken hip. Replacement op scheduled for Monday. Superb care from all here. In the immortal words of Britney Spears: Oops I Did It Again!’
Get well messages poured in from some well-known parliamentary names, SNP politician, Ian Blackford commented: ‘Iain, so sorry to read this, I am sure you are in good hands and your operation goes well on Monday. These will be difficult days but I wish you a speedy recovery.’
Iain followed up with another tweet last night on Monday, May 21: ‘Had hip replacement & all is well! Went in at 8.45 am & woke up at 12. Pain has disappeared. So happy & relieved! What a top hospital this is. So many nice messages from friends & complete strangers, it’s all a bit overwhelming! PS 5 hours after the op they’ve got me on my feet!’
