By Max Greenhalgh • 23 May 2023 • 13:04

Four arrested by Spanish police after Vinicius Junior racist effigy Photo Credit: All-Pro Reels, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Mannequin wearing a Vinicius Junior jersey was found hanging from a bridge.

Spanish police have arrested four people in connection with a racist effigy of Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior which was hung from a bridge near the team’s training group.

Spanish prosecutors also opened an investigation into racist chants aimed at the player during a match.

During the game in Valencia, Vinicius Junior was repeatedly subjected to racist taunts. The match was stopped for 10 minutes in an effort to calm the situation. Vinicius was eventually sent off following an altercation with Valencia players.

Madrid eventually lost the game 1-0.

This led to the head of Spain’s football federation admitting the country had a problem with racism.

Luis Rubiales of the Royal Spanish Football Federation said: “We have a problem of behaviour, of education, of racism. And as long as there is one fan or one group of fans making insults based on someone’s sexual orientation or skin colour or belief, then we have a serious problem.”

Real Madrid’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, said the racist abuse highlighted how “something bad is happening in this league”

The player took to Twitter to address the issues surrounding racism.

On his Twitter account he said: “The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to the racists.”