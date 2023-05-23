God save the King

By Guest Writer • 23 May 2023 • 16:53

Olaf Clayton BBF CEO addressed guests Credit: Lynda Woodin

THE Hispano Britanica Foundation organised a celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and HM Queen Camilla on Saturday May 20.

They exist to promote relations between Spaniards and British through a closer relationship between the people of the two countries, which is why this event took place with a few of the main charities. attending this event which took place at the Uppery Club in Malaga City.

Some of the money raised will be donated to the British Benevolent Fund (BBF), a charity working on behalf of British subjects that are suffering extreme financial issues and have nowhere else to turn to and another beneficiary will be Cudeca the Benalmadena cancer hospice that take in people that are receiving end of life respite.

The many guests enjoyed an excellent meal, music from the T.A.P.A.S. Choir and a video showing highlights of the actual Coronation as well as a message from H.E. Hugh Elliott, His Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain.