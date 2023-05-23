Homeless families to be moved out of hotel during Beyonce concert

By Max Greenhalgh • 23 May 2023 • 11:49

Families housed in Enfield Travelodge will have to move out as the council failed to extend bookings.

Enfield council have failed to extend the room bookings of homeless families staying in a Travelodge and has now found the rooms booked up due to a Beyoncé concert taking place nearby.

Beyoncé is scheduled to play five nights at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between 29 May and 4 June which is the main reason the hotel has found itself so busy.

Two-thirds of the hotel are currently used by the council to house people who report themselves as homeless.

Collette Collington, 42, has been staying at the Enfield Travelodge since the start of the month with her two children commented on the disruption:

“I don’t sleep as it is but this news is very distressing. It’s not good for me, my mental health and for my two youngest children who need stability because of their additional needs. Every environment we go into, it takes time for them to settle in. They have to be in the same routine. It will be very distressing for them.”

A spokesperson for Travelodge said: “At present we do have ample availability at our Enfield and nearby hotels for the dates in question that the council are welcome to book. Our rooms are subject to availability but we will always try our utmost to support Enfield council where we can.”