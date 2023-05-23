By Anna Ellis • 23 May 2023 • 9:45

Jet2.com celebrates twenty years flying into Alicante. Image: Jet2.com / Facebook.

On May 19 in 2003, the first Jet2.com flight landed in Alicante from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Over two decades later the leading leisure airline is celebrating 20 years of operating award-winning flights to Alicante.

Today, the companies operate to Alicante from ten of their UK bases (Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted) with ten routes on sale, and over 800,000 seats on sale this summer.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This year marks 20 years since we started operating to Alicante, when we had just one route on sale.”

“Today, we operate an enormous programme with unrivalled frequency to Alicante from the UK and have flown millions of customers to this magnificent destination. Such growth and success over the last two decades would not be possible without the fantastic partnerships we have in Alicante.”

He added: “I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to hoteliers, airports, tourist boards and all our partners. As we continue to grow and take more customers to Alicante on our award-winning flights and holidays, we will continue to put that partnership approach at the very heart of everything that we do and bring even more happy holidaymakers to the destination.”