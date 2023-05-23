Lib Dem leader Ed Davey reckons women can have a penis too

By John Ensor • 23 May 2023 • 18:45
The transgender controversy rumbles on with the latest politician to comment being Sir Ed Davey in an interview today.
In an interview with Nick Ferrari, the Liberal Democrat leader confirmed that women can ‘quite clearly’ have a penis, writes LBC, Tuesday, May 23.
The debate took questions from listeners, Sir Ed was asked by a caller named Mary whether he could define what a woman is, he replied: ‘The truth is, Mary, the vast majority of people whose biological sex is a woman when they were birthed, they feel they’re women.
‘They feel they’re gendered the same as at birth but there is a very small number of people who don’t feel like that, and the law has recognised them for over 20 years now.’
He continued by describing how a small minority of people feel isolated, bullied and suffer mental anguish over their gender and went on to say the topic deserves to be discussed in a mature manner with empathy.
Sensing that Davey was skirting around the issue, Ferrari related how Sir Kier Starmer also avoided giving him an answer to the question, ‘can a woman have penis?’
Davey again avoided giving a direct answer and replied: ‘Well I’ve just answered that question.’
‘They can?’ shot back Ferrari.
The Lib Dem leader again would not give a direct answer, but instead reiterated his earlier message that some people feel that they do not have the same gender as their biological sex.’
Ferrari pressed the question one more time: ‘So a woman can have a penis?’
Sir Ed skilfully managed to avoid a simple yes or no and replied: ‘Quite clearly.’
This comes weeks after Sir Kier Starmer also found himself in a tangle, when Ferrari asked him if he wanted to expand on his earlier comment, that 99.9 per cent of women have a penis, the Labour leader wisely replied: ‘No we don’t need to do that.’
